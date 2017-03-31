Hartford Planning Reentry Center For Post-Prison Resources

Hartford’s Community Partners in Action has received a 50,000 Innovation Planning Grant from the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving in order to research the establishment of a Reentry Center in Hartford.

The Reentry Center will coordinate with governmental agencies, community groups, faith-based agencies and existing reentry efforts to maximize the chance for a successful reentry by citizens leaving prison. It will design a process for day of release for willing participants, including the creation of a centralized drop off facility in Hartford, and provide connections to housing, relevant health services, employment opportunities, transportation and basic needs like food and clothing.

The city of Hartford was named a partner in the grant.

“When members of our community return from prison, they often face enormous obstacles – and too often, those obstacles prove insurmountable,” Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement. “It’s in everyone’s interest to give returning citizens the resources and support they need to reintegrate successfully, so they can get on a path to employment and stable housing. I’m grateful to the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving for supporting this effort to help Returning Citizens live productive lives, and I look forward to working closely with Community Partners in Action.”

