GSB Arranges $3.5M In Financing For 4-Building Portfolio

Guilford Savings Bank (GSB) recently arranged $3.5 million in commercial financing for a property in Windsor Locks.

GSB provided the mortgage for the acquisition and tenant fit-out of the four-building industrial property known as the Crown Park Portfolio at 315-319 Ella Grasso Turnpike. The complex totals approximately 11,474 square feet. Three of the buildings are 100 percent leased, while the fourth is vacant. Tenants include UPS, Forward Air, East Coast Logistics and Air Contact Transport.

Tags: Crown Park Portfolio, Ella Grasso Turnpike, Guilford Savings Bank