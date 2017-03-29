LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

GSB Arranges $3.5M In Financing For 4-Building Portfolio

March 29, 2017
GSB-logo-high-res

Guilford Savings Bank (GSB) recently arranged $3.5 million in commercial financing for a property in Windsor Locks.

GSB provided the mortgage for the acquisition and tenant fit-out of the four-building industrial property known as the Crown Park Portfolio at 315-319 Ella Grasso Turnpike. The complex totals approximately 11,474 square feet. Three of the buildings are 100 percent leased, while the fourth is vacant. Tenants include UPS, Forward Air, East Coast Logistics and Air Contact Transport.

Related Posts


Tags: , ,


Banking & Lending

GSB Arranges $3.5M In Financing For 4-Building Portfolio

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
CR Daily Freddie Mac Weekly Mortgage Rates
CR Daily Pending Home Sales Surge To 10-Month High
0