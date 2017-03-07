Former Rocky Hill Resident Sentenced To Prison For Forging Signatures

A former Rocky Hill resident was recently sentenced to three months of imprisonment, followed by one year of supervised release for stealing Social Security retirement benefits that had been deposited into her deceased mother-in-law’s bank account.

According to court documents and statements, approximately $204,000 were deposited in Maryanne Stephens’ mother-in-law’s bank account after her death.

Stephens pleaded guilty to one count of theft of public money on Nov. 28, 2016. In pleading guilty, she admitted that from approximately March 2004 to December 2010, she forged her mother-in-law’s signature on bank checks to obtain approximately $126,000. In total, Stephens forged signatures on 98 bank checks to withdraw money from the account.

Stephens was released on a $200,000 bond after her arrest on April 20, 2016. She was ordered to report to prison on April 3.

Tags: forging signatures, Social Security, theft of public money