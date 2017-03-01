Former New Haven Man Gets 5 Years For Webster Bank Robbery

A former New Haven resident was recently sentenced to five years in prison for robbing a bank in Seymour.

According to court documents and statements, Daniel Hamlett drove a stolen vehicle to the Webster Bank on New Haven Road in Seymour on April 9, 2013. Wearing a mask, he approached an individual seated in his parked car, took out a handgun, smashed the driver’s side front window and demanded money. When the individual told Hamlett he didn’t have any money, Hamlett took the car keys and his cell phone and told him not to move.

Hamlett then entered the bank, jumped over the teller counter and took $5,594 in cash from two teller drawers. He then met his son, Daniel Hamlett Jr., who picked up his father and eluded law enforcement.

Hamlett was arrested in Georgia on Nov. 13, 2014, and has been detained since his arrest. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 14, 2015 to one count of armed bank robbery. Daniel Hamlett Jr. also pleaded guilty and has been sentenced.

