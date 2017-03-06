Former NAMB President Joins West Hartford Mortgage Events Company

Donald J. Frommeyer, the longest-serving president of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers and its immediate past CEO, has joined West Hartford-based Agility Resources Group LLC as national mortgage chair.

Frommeyer will help oversee and guide the company’s growth in mortgage-related conferences and media.

Agility is the country’s largest producer of mortgage events, responsible for national tradeshows such as Las Vegas-based Originator Connect, and super-regional and regional conferences such as Ultimate Mortgage Expo in New Orleans and the Texas Mortgage Roundup.

“Don Frommeyer saved the association when the mortgage brokerage industry was being crushed by regulators and public misperception,” Agility CEO Vincent Valvo said in a statement. “Don is an originator himself, and a very good one. … We’re more than just happy that Don has chosen to work with us. We’re honored.”

Tags: Agility Resources Group LLC, Donald J. Frommeyer, National Association of Mortgage Brokers