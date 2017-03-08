First National Bank of Suffield Picks Upcoming CEO

Nancy Viggiano, president and CEO of The First National Bank of Suffield, announced that Joseph J. Greco has been selected to assume her position upon her retirement, slated for June 2017.

With more than 30 years of experience in banking and finance at public banking companies throughout the Northeast, Greco most recently served as CEO of Southern Connecticut Bancorp He was also CEO of First Litchfield Financial Corp. for nearly 10 years.

Additionally, Greco has served as chairman of both the Connecticut Bankers Association and the Connecticut Community Bankers Association. He has also served on two national committees of the American Bankers Association.

