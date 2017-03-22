First County Bank Gives Out Cash Prize In Savings Raffle

First County Bank has announced the winner of its FirstPrize $avings account $1,000 drawing, designed to “inspire those over the age of 18 to save by encouraging frequent and consistent deposits.”

The winner was Carlene Green of Stamford.

The program is a basic savings account with a cash prize drawing component. With each eligible deposit of $25 or more, the account holder earns an entry into a drawing for a $1,000 prize. The drawing occurs four times per calendar year.

