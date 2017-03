An in-home elderly care service is relocating within Branford, leasing 1,100 square feet for a new office.

Compassionate Care at Home leased will move to a four-room suite at 625 East Main St.

The company operates throughout the state, with more than 80 caregivers on staff.

Kevin Geenty and Kristin Geenty of The Geenty Group were the sole agents in this transaction.

Tags: Branford, Compassionate Care at Home, Geenty