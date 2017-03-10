State Releases Updated Contractor Manual

Citing home improvement-related complaints as the most common type the agency receives, the state Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) this week released an updated manual for home improvement and new home construction contractors.

“Working to make sure businesses and professionals have what they need to be successful contractors is a priority for us,” the agency said in a statement.

The updated manual aims to make consumers and contractors alike aware of regulatory changes, the agency said.



“Here at DCP we’re working hard to streamline regulations to make sure Connecticut remains a place with a business-friendly climate,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris said in a statement. “We know that consumers are most successful in the marketplace when regulators and businesses have a meaningful partnership. That’s why we’re continuing our efforts to communicate with professional organizations, and consistently updating educational materials.”

