C&W Hires Landscaping Expert For Regional Business Development

Facility services provider C&W Services has hired Scott Conover as director of business development for the Northeast-South region.

Conover will report directly to vice president of business development Bill Romine, and will plan and coordinate the implementation of new business pursuit plans and the penetration of new markets.

Prior to joining C&W Services, Conover served as a business development representative for TruGreen of Connecticut.

“Scott joins us with 14 years of experience working with facilities management companies and an array of desired clients. We’re excited to have him on board to tap into the innovative business development ideas I know he’ll bring,” Romine said in a statement.

Tags: C&W Services