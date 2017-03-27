CT Green Bank Appoints Two To PACENation Board, Council

Connecticut Green Bank has announced several new appointments to PACENation boards and councils.

Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer Bert Hunter has been named to the PACENation board of directors. Additionally, Vice President of Commercial and Industrial Programs Mackey Dykes has been appointed to serve on the PACENation Leadership Council, an advisory committee for the organization.

PACENation is a movement of people and organizations that support Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing. PACENation aims to work toward a future in which PACE financing is used to fund energy efficiency, renewable energy and resiliency upgrades to homes and commercial buildings in every municipality across the United States. Currently, PACE programs are operating in 19 states, including Connecticut.

As the Connecticut Green Bank’s chief investment officer, Hunter leads the development of new and innovative financing programs designed to attract more private capital to scale-up the state’s clean energy investments. After joining the Connecticut Green Bank in 2012, Dykes served as its vice president and COO. In 2016, Dykes assumed responsibility for the commercial, industrial and institutional portfolio, and through programs such as C-PACE, he helps commercial and industrial building owners, nonprofits, schools and hospitals access affordable capital for clean energy projects. Prior to joining the Green Bank, Dykes was the White House liaison at the U.S. Department of Energy.

