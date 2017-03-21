LOGIN
Courtyard Marriott Slated For Southington

March 21, 2017

AVA Development LLC has purchased 3 acres of vacant commercial property in Southington.

The new owner plans to build a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, with a groundbreaking scheduled for spring 2017. The property shares the market with ESPN, Stanley Black & Decker, Amtrust, COCC, Webster Bank, Lake Compounce, Lincoln College, along with numerous retail tenants and a variety of new offices.

The seller was S&G LLC, and the R. Calabrese Agency was the sole broker in the transaction.

Commercial & Industrial

