Courtyard Marriott Slated For Southington

AVA Development LLC has purchased 3 acres of vacant commercial property in Southington.

The new owner plans to build a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, with a groundbreaking scheduled for spring 2017. The property shares the market with ESPN, Stanley Black & Decker, Amtrust, COCC, Webster Bank, Lake Compounce, Lincoln College, along with numerous retail tenants and a variety of new offices.

The seller was S&G LLC, and the R. Calabrese Agency was the sole broker in the transaction.

