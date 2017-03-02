Connecticut Homeowners Among The Highest Taxed In US

Connecticut homeowners pay the fourth highest real estate and vehicle tax rates in the country, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

The average American household paid $2,149 in real estate taxes in 2015, plus $402 for residents of the 27 states that tax vehicles. Connecticut owners of median-priced homes paid $5,327 in real estate taxes that same year.

In WalletHub’s ranking of the 50 states and Washington D.C. from lowest property and vehicle tax to highest, only New Hampshire, Illinois and New Jersey were taxed more heavily than Connecticut.

As the study point out, property taxes don’t just impact homeowners.

“And though property taxes might appear to be a nonissue for the 37 percent of renter households, that couldn’t be further from the truth,” the report reads. “We all pay property taxes, whether directly or indirectly, as they impact the rent we pay as well as the finances of state and local governments.”

The full report can be seen here.

Tags: taxes