Connecticut Appraisers Say New Bill Would ‘Gut Existing Law’

The Connecticut Chapter of the Appraisal Institute (CCAI) has issued a call to action for all appraisers who work in Connecticut to oppose a bill being considered by the state legislature.

Bill 780, An Act Concerning Brokers Price Opinions, would permit real estate brokers and salespeople to provide an opinion of value for a fee.

“In the end, the consumer and the public trust is at risk. The bill would effectively gut existing Connecticut appraisal licensing law. Brokers and salespeople are no longer required to have any valuation training at all,” Al Franke, CCAI government relations chair, said in a statement to appraisers.

Appraisers who live or work in Connecticut are asked to take action now to express opposition to the bill to the Connecticut Legislative Banking Committee which must vote on it by March 9.

