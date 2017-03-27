Colt Expands Operations, Safety Measures In West Hartford

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced that Colt’s Manufacturing Co. will purchase a manufacturing facility and headquarters in West Hartford to accommodate for an expansion of operations.

The property acquisition is part of a $23 million project to target the retention of its current workforce of 600 employees and is intended to lead to the creation of an additional 100 jobs at the location over the next five years.

Colt has been a designer and manufacturer of firearms in Connecticut since 1847. The company supplies military, law enforcement and civilian customers.

The company is initiating several safety measures to demonstrate its ongoing support of firearms safety education. Colt will provide financial support for Project ChildSafe, a program of the National Shooting Sports Foundation to promote firearm safety and education. The company will also sponsor seminars in support of Connecticut law enforcement firearms safety initiatives; include safety messaging in key marketing initiatives; and add a safety section on the Colt website to include various safety resources.

The Department of Economic and Community Development is supporting the expansion project through a $10 million loan, with up to $2 million forgiven if certain job milestones are met. State funds will be used to help in the acquisition of the manufacturing facility and the land, which has a total price of $13 million.

