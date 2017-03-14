Cheshire Correctional Institution Youth Wing Now Operational

Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC) Commissioner Scott Semple has announced the opening of a new unit at the Cheshire Correctional Institution that will house offenders between the ages of 18 to 25, with the goal of preventing recidivism among these young adults who have committed nonviolent crimes.

Known as the T.R.U.E. (Truthfulness, Respectfulness, Understanding and Elevating) Program, this unit will provide young offenders with access to developmentally appropriate programming that seeks to engage them as productive members of society.

Offenders began integrating into the unit at the end of January, and it is currently housing 38 people.

Last month, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy introduced a legislative proposal to the Connecticut General Assembly that makes a systemic distinction – when appropriate – in how young adults within the justice system are treated by creating a new category for young adults between the ages of 18 to 20 in the state’s juvenile justice system. In most cases, these young adults would be extended protections found under existing youthful offender statutes and would benefit from services available to those in the juvenile justice system.

