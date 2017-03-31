Café, Bookstore In The Works For Middletown

A retail property in Middletown has sold for $650,000.

413 Main Street Middletown LLC purchased the 12,000-square-foot building that was previously owned by Sankus LLC. Wesleyan University signed a lease with the owner to obtain space for its new bookstore, which will be operated by Madison-based R.J. Julia Booksellers.

“The new Wesleyan bookstore will be a transformative development for downtown Middletown and for the city as a whole,” Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working on this project with the university, which is contributing so much to the vitality of our community, and we look forward to the success of this project.”

The Wesleyan Bookstore will also feature a café run by Grown, an organic concept based in Miami, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Shannon Allen (a Middletown native) and NBA champion Ray Allen (a University of Connecticut Husky and Olympic gold medalist).

Trevor Davis of Trevor Davis Commercial Real Estate LLC brokered the sale.

