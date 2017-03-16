Bristol Apartment Complex Changes Hands Again

The Brookside Apartments in Bristol were purchased at a rate of $89,743 per unit by a New York-based investor.

The sale totaled $7 million. The 78-unit garden complex located at 111-159 Union St. was constructed in 1961 and completely renovated in 2003. It contains 12 one-bedroom, 41 two-bedroom and 25 three-bedroom apartments, of which 14 are townhouse style.

Chozick Realty represented the seller, Bristol Brookside LLC, and procured the buyer, Up Realty of New York.

This is the second time Chozick Realty has facilitated the sale of Brookside Apartments since 2010.

Tags: Bristol, Brookside Apartments, Chozick Realty, Up Realty