Branford Dispensary Settles On Location, Signs Lease

A lease has been negotiated for a state-authorized medical marijuana facility in Branford.

Bluepoint Apothecary will open at 471 East Main St., having leased the entire 3,748-square-foot building from landlord 2DOGS LLC for a 10-year term.

Bluepoint Apothecary was among six dispensaries selected by the state Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2014 to provide severely ill Connecticut residents with medical marijuana products.

The landlord was represented by Pearce Real Estate, while the tenant was represented by its attorney.

Tags: Bluepoint Apothecary, Branford, marijuana