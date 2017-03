Windsor’s Griffin Office Park portfolio has sold for $5 million.

Griffin Park Realty VV LLC, a Brooklyn, New York-based private equity partnership managed by Vasco Ventures, purchased the five-building office complex. The seller was Investors Warranty of America LLC, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

CBRE/NE’s John McCormick and Patrick Mulready represented the seller and procured the buyer for the transaction.

