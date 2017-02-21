William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty Adds New Agent To Roster

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced that Rodney L. Bullock joined the company as a sales agent and will be based in the firm’s Southport, Connecticut.

Bullock brings over 20 years of sales and marketing experience in internet sales, social media and financial management, along with extensive local knowledge as a lifelong resident of Fairfield County.

“Rodney’s abundant energy, creativity, experience and personal knowledge of the local Fairfield County market is pivotal when it comes to successfully helping clients find their dream home,” Brian A. Clarke Jr., manager of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty’s Southport brokerage, said in a statement.

