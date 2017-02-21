LOGIN
Wilcox Apartments Fetch $7M

February 21, 2017
wilcox ext 7

Middletown’s Wilcox Apartments recently sold for $7 million, or $86,420 per unit.

Built in 1989 within the Wilcox Crittenden & Co. factory, the existing 1907 manufacturing building was gut renovated to create 81 units. The property includes 11 different floor plans, including flats, loft units and townhouse-style apartments.

Chozick Realty represented the seller, Hamilton Point Wilcox Investors, and procured the buyer, New York-based investment group Up Realty.

Commercial & Industrial

