Wethersfield Woman Charged In 9-Count Indictment In Debt Elimination Scheme

A Wethersfield woman was recently charged with mail fraud and money laundering in connection with a phony debt elimination scheme.

Urmila Sri Thakur, also known as Urmila Buddhu-Thakur and Indro Buddhu-Thakur, was charged with a nine-count indictment on conspiracy, mail fraud and money laundering. Thakur pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was released on a $250,000 bond.

According to court documents, Thakur, her former husband, Deowraj “Deo” Buddhu and their daughter, Sunita Buddhu, sold a debt elimination program to people through various businesses, including Paradise Consulting Service, Hema Inc. and Secured Redemption from 2009 to June 2012. In exchange for fees, Deo Buddhu falsely told his victims about a little-known government fund that could be used to pay off their mortgages and other debts that does not exist. Buddhu told his victims to stop making payments on their mortgages, credit cards and other debts, and to stop paying their property taxes. He also used fictitious promissory notes, which he referred to as bonds, as well as other frivolous documentation, and advised the individuals to use those to pay their debts.

The indictment alleges that Thakur participated in the scheme by signing documents provided to victims as a witness, taking money from victims in exchange for their participation in the purported program, and managing payroll operations for the various businesses used for the purpose of selling and attempting to sell the program to the victims.

The indictment further alleges that, on June 12, 2012, the day after Deo Buddhu’s arrest, Thakur withdrew $75,000 from a certificate of deposit account that contained funds from the scheme. Thakur also obtained several cashier’s checks, including one for $50,000 made payable to Thakur, which she thereafter negotiated using accounts in the name of SDK SYS Solutions and TRK Consulting Services.

Thakur with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and seven counts of money laundering. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy count, 20 years for the mail fraud count and 10 years on each count of money laundering.

Deo Buddhu and Sunita Buddhu were previously convicted in Hartford federal court.

