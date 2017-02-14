Webster Bank Branch Manager Admits To Pilfering Elderly Clients’ Accounts

A New Britain woman pleaded guilty yesterday in New Haven federal court to embezzling funds from Webster Bank Corp.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Carrie Caesar, manager of Webster Bank’s Avon branch, withdrew at least $535,600 from account holders’ certificate of deposit accounts at Webster Bank, without the knowledge or consent of the account holders, over the past 13 years. She used the embezzled funds for her own purposes, and took steps to conceal her misconduct.

Caesar targeted primarily six customers, all of whom were at least 79 years old and with whom she had developed a relationship as an account manager.

Caesar pleaded guilty to one count of theft, embezzlement and misapplication by a bank officer and employee, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8, 2017, and is currently released on a $150,000 bond.

Tags: Carrie Caesar, embezzling, Webster Bank Corp