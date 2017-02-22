LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

UConn Moves Forward With Plans For New Athletic Fields

By The Associated Press | February 22, 2017

The University of Connecticut is moving forward with plans to build new athletic facilities for its soccer, baseball and softball teams.

The school’s board of trustees Wednesday morning approved spending $4.75 million to design the school’s “Athletic District,” where the fields will be located.

UConn has estimated the project could cost up to $46 million. It is $15 million into a campaign to raise $25 million from donors.

The difference will be made up through a planned surcharge on hockey, soccer, basketball and football tickets, which will range from $1 for soccer games to $5 for football.

UConn spokesman Mike Enright says the school plans to begin construction in the spring of next year.

Related Posts


Tags:


Commercial & Industrial

UConn Moves Forward With Plans For New Athletic Fields

by The Associated Press time to read: <1 min
CR Daily Man Admits Role In Defrauding Homeowners Facing Fo…
Banking & Lending Head Of Essex Bank Keeps Spots On FHLBB Board
0