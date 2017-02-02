Torrington Bank Aids Local Performance Group Renovation Project

Torrington Savings Bank has announced a contribution to The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory in Torrington to improve its performance space.

The $10,000 donation will help replace the flooring at the ballet’s downtown location, an estimated $88,000 job.

Torrington Savings Bank contribution is supplemented by the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation’s grant of $37,500 procured by The Nutmeg Conservatory. Individual donors, alumni and parents have contributed to the project as well.

“The Nutmeg Conservatory is a Torrington institution. We know this donation will be a solid start to their campaign in an effort to raise the necessary funds for a new floor for the Conservatory,” John E. Janco, president and CEO of Torrington Savings Bank, said in a statement. “I am confident other local businesses will follow our lead and give generously towards this cause.”

