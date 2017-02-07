Three Men Plead Guilty To Armed Robberies

Three men have pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court to charges related to the armed robberies of the Allingtown Post Office in West Haven and the Wells Fargo Bank in Hamden on April 21, 2016.

Malcolm Haynes, also known as “Black,” of New Haven, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery of a postal employee and one count of armed bank robbery on Feb. 2. Derrick White, also known as “Fly,” of Hamden, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery on Jan. 25. Howard Bookert, of Hamden, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery of a postal employee on Jan. 30.

According to court documents and statements, Haynes, White, Bookert and another man robbed the Allingtown Post Office located at 75 Farwell Ave. in West Haven, taking approximately $491 on April 21, 2016.

The four individuals allegedly drove to the Wells Fargo branch at 1647 Whitney Ave. in Hamden, taking approximately $9,287 also on April 21, 2016.

White and Bookert were apprehended in New Haven later that day. Haynes was arrested on May 23, 2016.

Haynes, White and Bookert, who have been detained since their arrests, are scheduled for sentencing on May 3, April 19 and May 4, respectively.

Each of the charges carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 25 years.

The fourth male was charged in state court and his case remains pending.

Tags: Allingtown Post Office, armed robberies, Wells Fargo