STV|DPM Names 7 Additions To Hartford Team

Project management services provider STV|DPM announced it has added project managers Ronald Chan, Juan Pablo Cobos, Kriti Sharma and Anthony Wagner; and assistant project managers Eric Byrd, James Marquis and Kyle Rongey to its Hartford office project team.

Chan comes to STV|DPM from Cushman & Wakefield and has 30 years of experience in the real estate and construction management arenas. Cobos has more than 10 years of experience in project operations in the health care, corporate offices, K‐12 and higher education market areas. Prior to joining the firm, Cobos worked for Verdi Construction. Prior to joining STV|DPM, Sharma worked at Perkins Eastman in Stamford, and has several years of architectural experience in the health care industry. Wagner has experience in construction, mechanical systems and equipment. He has held past positions with Triad Construction Services, Central Mechanical Services and F. W. Webb.

Byrd previously worked for Move Plan Group where he provided onsite project management at a Connecticut hedge fund. Marquis’s experience encompasses new construction, facility renovations, property management and maintenance, and project estimating. Rongey comes to STV|DPM with six years of experience working for contractors in the residential and commercial construction markets.

Tags: project manager, STV|DPM