State Banking Department Announces Restitution For 2016 Violations

Banking Commissioner Jorge Perez this week announced that the Connecticut Department of Banking recovered $3.8 million in restitution for consumers and investors in 2016.

The department is alerted to possible unlawful activity through direct complaints from consumers or through its examination process. The largest case in the past year originated in the Consumer Affairs Division concerning a complaint about National Credit Adjustors that resulted in $1.3 million for over 1,200 affected consumers in 2016.

“Consumer and investor protection is the number one priority at the Department of Banking,” Perez said in a statement. “Effective examination and enforcement of our regulated entities is the key to ensuring that any improper conduct by a business or individual is carefully pursued to the extent our laws allow.”

Since 2011, the Department has recovered over $67 million on behalf of Connecticut consumers.

