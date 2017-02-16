Remodeling Spending Expected To Reach All-Time Highs In 2017

Nationwide spending on remodeling is expected to increase 6.7 percent to $317 billion in 2017 from $297 billion last year, according to a report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University. And contractors in the Nutmeg State are already seeing the trend.

“Homeowner remodeling activity continues to be encouraged by rising home values and tightening for-sale inventories in many markets across the country,” said Chris Herbert, the center’s managing director. But “a recent slowdown in the expansion of single-family homebuilding and existing home sales could pull remodeling growth off its peak by the second half of 2017.”

Those rising home values create equity for homeowners to borrow against and with interest rates still fairly low despite recent upticks, lenders are expecting 2017 to be another big year for home equity lending. And the majority of people who take out home equity loans spend that money on home improvement.

Homeowners Spend More Freely

Roger Hadden, owner of Professional Property Services in South Windsor, said he’s about as busy as he can be – largely due to referrals from Realtors.

Hadden does repairs for homeowners preparing their homes for sale, as well as repairing issues that arise from home inspections and upgrades for buyers. He finds clients are more willing to spend money on upgrades than they have been in recent years.

“In the past I dealt with more sticker shock,” Hadden said, “but now people just want to know when I can get started. And it’s hard to keep to a schedule because almost every job I get, it takes longer because the customers keep asking us to do more and more while I’m there.”

Junior Marques, of Pro Marques Contracting in New Fairfield, said 2016 was the busiest the company he runs with his brother has ever seen. The Marques brothers are third-generation carpenters and cover a one-hour radius around Danbury; they have been remodeling in the area for more than 20 years.

“A lot of our customers remodeled their house this year, but not many did additions,” Marques said. “They replaced carpet with hardwood flooring, installed new cabinets, upgraded windows, a lot of interior painting. We did a lot of new front stairs and walks and patios. We didn’t stop all year.”

Marques sees more of his customers doing elective upgrades, as opposed to repairing or replacing components that had to be replaced out of necessity.

Hadden’s customers aren’t just updating fixtures or retiling the shower wall. They want bigger, updated bathrooms, preferably one for each bedroom.

“This has been the year for bathrooms,” Hadden said. “We get a lot of jobs where they want to make it big and new and nice. We also get a good amount of older people who want the tub removed for a walk-in shower.”

Marques’ customers are also investing in bathrooms, updating them for a more modern lifestyle.

“People don’t like tubs any more, especially cast iron or fiberglass,” Marques said. “If you have space, the tub is installed separately and a walk-in, tiled showers with multiple showerheads and a little seat. We did one in the beginning of December, a pipe burst on the outside wall and we replaced all the plumbing on the outside walls with PEX. It’s very nice.”

Both contractors said their clients are happy to pay for quality components and quality construction. These days homeowners want low-maintenance, high-quality, long-lasting upgrades that look great and make life simpler. And they don’t mind paying for it.

“People are spending more on the inside,” Marques said. “People are doing more that they don’t have to; they want to. Carpet is gone. It’s a new era now. People want easy cleanup. Whatever makes life easier for them, that’s what they want.”