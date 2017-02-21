Polera Joins FCB’s Board Of Directors

First County Bank announced that John C. Polera has been named to First County Bank’s board of directors.

“John brings substantial legal knowledge and expertise to our board. His business and leadership experience in the tax and legal profession makes him an outstanding addition to our board of directors,” Chairman and CEO Rey Giallongo said in a statement.

Polera is in an attorney and president at the law office of John C. Polera P.C., with offices in Stamford and Garden City, New York. Polera has been a corporator at First County Bank since June 2015. He is a member of American Bar Association, the Connecticut Bar Association and the Fairfield County Bar Association.

