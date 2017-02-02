Pension Restructuring Plan Narrowly Clears General Assembly

A plan to restructure state pension obligations has narrowly cleared the Connecticut General Assembly, despite complaints from Republicans that it doesn’t rein in pension costs.

In separate votes, predominantly Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate approved the agreement reached by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration and state employee union officials.

In the Senate, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman broke a 17-17 tie vote to approve the agreement. In the House, the deal passed on a mostly partisan 76-72 vote.

Republicans had urged Democrats to reject Malloy’s plan, even though it helps Connecticut avoid huge future payments. They argued the state should incorporate benefit reforms and use those savings to reduce unfunded liabilities.

Malloy noted that the agreement has been applauded by rating agencies and the business community.

