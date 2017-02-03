Patriot Bank Appoints New President

Richard Muskus Jr. was recently appointed president of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stamford-based Patriot Bank.

Muskus has worked as executive vice president and chief lending officer of the Patriot since February 2014. Previously, he was assistant vice president and senior credit analyst at Patriot from 1995 to 1998, and then vice president and commercial lending officer until 2000. He then spent 13 years at Connecticut Community Bank, working as senior vice president of commercial lending and then as president of its Greenwich Bank & Trust division before returning to Patriot.

He is director emeritus and former president of the board of directors of the Transportation Association of Greenwich, a nonprofit assisting in the transportation of the city’s elderly and disabled residents. He also serves as fiduciary and administrator of the Jane C. Bausman Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The bank also recently announced 21 new hires and promotions from within.

