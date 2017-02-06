Niantic BofA Changes Hands After Decades Of Operation

The Bank of America branch in Niantic has been sold to a private investor.

The 3,638-square-foot net-leased property at 25 Pennsylvania Ave. has housed the bank for 40 years. It sold for $2.25 million.

Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth J. Richard, both first vice president, investments at Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, a Connecticut investment group, and the buyer, a private investor. The parties’ names were not disclosed.

“It’s not often that you see tenants with that much tenure at a single property and we feel that this will be a very stable investment for the new owners,” Richard said in a statement.

