NHMR Elects New Treasurer

The New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors (NHMR) has elected Nanette Pastore, senior vice president and managing director of Pearce Real Estate, as treasurer of its board of directors.

Pastore holds various real estate designations, currently serves on the executive committee for the Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce, is a member of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and is a state board of director for the Connecticut Association of Realtors. She was also recognized by The Commercial Record in 2014 as a Women of FIRE award winner.

“Nanette will be a dynamic addition to our board of directors,” NHMR CEO Dawn Calvo said in a statement. “Directors are nominated by fellow board members and voted on by our general membership. Her nomination and approval are a testament to her professionalism, knowledge and the respect she has gained throughout the real estate community.”

“We are delighted that the board of NHMR has appointed Nanette Pastore its treasurer,” Barbara L. Pearce, president and CEO of Pearce Real Estate, said in a statement. For more than 20 years at Pearce, “she has been the ultimate dedicated employee and is an invaluable asset to our firm, whether encouraging, mentoring or supporting our more than 100 agents or recruiting outstanding associates. As a managing director, she always can be counted on for offering her sage and experienced perspective when contributing to our successful strategic direction.”

