New Haven Woman Indicted For Using Stolen Identity For Personal Expenses

A New Haven woman was recently charged with five counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Leshanda Long was arrested on Feb. 24 under the charges and was released on bond after appearing in court later on Friday.

The indictment alleges that Long stole an individual’s identity in August 2016 and used the misappropriated identity to obtain a credit card, rent an automobile, pay personal expenses and obtain cash advances.

Long faces up to 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count of wire fraud, and 24 months in prison on the charge of aggravated identity theft.

