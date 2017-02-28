McMahon Names Bradfield SBA Chief of Staff

Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon has named Mary Anne Bradfield, a member of President Donald Trump’s transition team for the agency, as her chief of staff.

“I’m so pleased to have Mary Anne by my side. Her wealth of private and public sector leadership and management experience, including four years of experience at SBA in the front office and in congressional affairs, will bring the expertise needed for this critical position,” McMahon said in a statement.

Most recently, Bradfield worked in a senior program development role at ADS Corp. supporting the National Guard Bureau Joint Staff. Before that, she was the senior advisor to the chair and agency records officer at the U.S. Election Assistance Commission

Bradfield previously worked at the SBA under George W. Bush, as counselor to the deputy administrator and deputy assistant administrator. According to her public LinkedIn profile, she also worked as a state lobbyist for the National Rifle Association and early in her career, worked as a bank teller and loan officer.



The agency highlighted her policy expertise in economic development and small business and program development experience, among other things.

“I am honored to join Administrator McMahon at SBA and look forward to the great work that will be done for our small businesses across the nation,” Bradfield said in the announcement.

Tags: Linda McMahon, Mary Anne Bradfield, SBA