Malloy Says His Budget Will Provide Towns With Mandate Help

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says his new two-year budget proposal will include measures that could bring financial relief to Connecticut cities and towns struggling to pay for unfunded state mandates.

The governor proposed a list of changes on Tuesday. They include eliminating a municipal spending cap for most municipalities, allowing communities to negotiate employee retirement contributions and eliminating a requirement that small school districts have superintendents.

Malloy says many of the mandates have been on the books for years and he expects some resistance from municipal employee unions. But he says it’s “our responsibility to routinely review” what’s working.

Malloy’s list does not include new taxing options, something cities and towns have sought. He’ll unveil his budget Feb. 8. It’s expected to include municipal aid reductions.

Tags: Connecticut budget, mandate help, municipal aid