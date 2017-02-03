Malloy Proposes Plan To Help Struggling Municipalities

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is proposing a new system designed to help Connecticut cities and towns that are struggling financially.

The Democrat announced in Waterbury Thursday his budget package will include legislation that creates a new Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. Empowered to review a municipality’s finances, the board will place cities and towns in a tiered system of accountability, where they’ll be subject to increasing levels of review and state intervention.

Malloy says Connecticut “cannot wait until a city or town is on the doorstep of bankruptcy” before stepping in to help. He says this proposal will help ensure the fiscal condition of troubled communities improves.

Joe DeLong, executive director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, welcomed the concept but says the local property tax system still must be changed.

