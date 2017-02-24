Malloy Proposes Bail Reform Legislation

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is proposing a package of legislation aimed at reducing the number of people detained in Connecticut jails because they can’t afford to post bail.

The Democrat announced Thursday he wants to prohibit judges from setting a monetary bail for anyone charged with a misdemeanor. There would some exceptions, such as when a judge determines the accused poses an immediate threat or the accused has a history of failing to appear for court dates.

Other proposed changes include providing every defendant the chance to make a cash deposit of 10 percent of the bail amount in order to be released while awaiting trial. The option is currently available, but it’s not used very often.

Malloy’s proposals await action in the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee.

