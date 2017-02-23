LOGIN
Low-Cost Norwegian Air Promises Bargain Flights To Europe

By The Associated Press | February 23, 2017
Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle is promising cheap trans-Atlantic flights when it starts service to Europe this summer from Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York’s Hudson Valley.

Norwegian announced Thursday that it’s opening new flight crew bases at Rhode Island’s T.F. Green Airport and Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York. Year-round flights from those airports to Edinburgh, Scotland, begin in June, and to Ireland and Northern Ireland in July.

There also will be flights to Scotland from Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport.

One-way flights will start at $65 for the first 10,000 seats. Once the introductory phase is over, flights will start at $99.

The service includes flights to Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports in Ireland, and to Belfast in Northern Ireland.

