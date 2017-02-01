Law Firm Procures New Office In Downtown Hartford

A local law firm recently moved into a new downtown Hartford office location at 750 Main St.

Zangari Cohn Cuthbertson Duhl & Grello P.C., with offices in New Haven, Hartford and Warwick, Rhode Island, will occupy the new space. The firm, established in 1946, specializes in business transactions, estate planning, civil trial and Appellate Court litigation, administrative proceedings and alternative dispute resolution, real estate, business succession and employment law.

Dale Reese, managing principal of Reese Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant, while Landlord Boxer Properties represented 750 Main LP at the Hartford Trust Building.

Tags: Hartford Trust Building, law firm, Reese Commercial Real Estate Services, Zangari Cohn Cuthbertson Duhl & Grello P.C.