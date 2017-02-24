Jewett City Savings Supports Emergency Services Through Grants

The Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation has awarded 39 grants totaling to providers of emergency services in communities served by the bank.
The grants total $26,320 will benefit the following organizations:
- Sterling Volunteer Fire Company Inc.
- Canterbury Volunteer Fire Dept. & Ambulance
- Atwood Hose Fire Company
- Plainfield Fire Company #1
- Danielson Fire Department
- Central Village Fire Company #1
- American Legion Ambulance Fund
- Voluntown Volunteer Fire Company Inc. #1
- Young Jr. Hose and Ladder Company #1
- South Killingly Fire Department
- East Brooklyn Fire Department
- Griswold Volunteer Fire Company
- Oneco Fire Company
- Muddy Brook Fire Department
- Mortlake Fire Company & Ambulance Service
“We are extremely proud to be able to help protect lives and property in the communities we serve,” Kevin Merchant, president and CEO of Jewett City Savings Bank, said in a statement. “The foundation grants are one way of thanking the emergency services staff members and volunteers who put their lives on the line for us every single day.”