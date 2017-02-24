Jewett City Savings Supports Emergency Services Through Grants

The Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation has awarded 39 grants totaling to providers of emergency services in communities served by the bank.

The grants total $26,320 will benefit the following organizations:

Sterling Volunteer Fire Company Inc.

Canterbury Volunteer Fire Dept. & Ambulance

Atwood Hose Fire Company

Plainfield Fire Company #1

Danielson Fire Department

Central Village Fire Company #1

American Legion Ambulance Fund

Voluntown Volunteer Fire Company Inc. #1

Young Jr. Hose and Ladder Company #1

South Killingly Fire Department

East Brooklyn Fire Department

Griswold Volunteer Fire Company

Oneco Fire Company

Muddy Brook Fire Department

Mortlake Fire Company & Ambulance Service

“We are extremely proud to be able to help protect lives and property in the communities we serve,” Kevin Merchant, president and CEO of Jewett City Savings Bank, said in a statement. “The foundation grants are one way of thanking the emergency services staff members and volunteers who put their lives on the line for us every single day.”

Tags: emergency services, Jewett City Savings Bank