Ion Bank Awards $10K To Area EDC

Ion Bank’s charitable foundation recently awarded more than $10,000 to the Naugatuck Economic Development Corp.

The $10,250 grant is the 13th the Ion Bank Foundation has awarded to the organization and brings its total giving to the NEDC up to $153,250.

“NEDC provides a valuable service to the borough by attracting new companies and advocating for the business community,” Charles J. Boulier III, president and CEO of Ion Bank and the Ion Bank Foundation, said in a statement. “Their mission to serve and grow businesses compliments the bank’s objective to drive economic growth by lending to local businesses.”

The Ion Bank Foundation awarded more than $475,000 in grants during 2016 and has gifted over $6.1 million in donations since it was established in 1998.

“The NEDC is a public/private partnership that focuses on all aspects of economic development in Naugatuck, including business attraction and retention, maintaining a strong local manufacturing base and the development of a vibrant downtown,” Ronald J. Pugliese, NEDC CEO, said in a statement.

Tags: Ion Bank, Naugatuck Economic Development Corp.