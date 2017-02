A technology company has leased 5,000 square feet in a North Branford industrial property.

U.K.-based Aberlink USA Inc., which offers a wide range of industrial service software, will use their space at 8 Commerce Drive for storage and distribution, and also as a showroom for their products.

Kevin Geenty of the Geenty Group represented Aberlink and the landlord, Douglas Bredbury.

