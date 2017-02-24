Industrial Site Sold In Southern Plainville

A 5-acre industrial site in Plainville has sold, rounding off a stretch of developable land in the area.

The property, located at 35 Robert Jackson Way, sold for $215,000.

Toby Brimberg of O,R&L Commercial represented the seller, Barker Plainville LLC, and also procured the buyer, CS Cooperative LLC.

This was the remaining parcel to be developed on Robert Jackson Way, which is home to businesses such as Network Interiors, Northeast Produce, Plainville Oil Co., Allstate Fire Equipment, IEC Industrial Electric Construction, CAD CAM Machine Corp. and others. The buyer has plans to develop the property “for their own use,” according to O,R&L.

Tags: OR&L Commercial, Plainville, Robert Jackson Way