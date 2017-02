Financial institutions tend to hear unsolicited feedback from two kinds of customers – those who are very happy, and those who are very upset.

Even those banks and credit unions that try to survey a representative sample of their customers may end up with inaccurate results. This is because many customers are not completely honest because they do not want to get their favorite teller or commercial banker in trouble, and sometimes a bank’s employees will try to coach respondents to give good scores. This can lead to an inaccurate view of a bank’s customer base and lead to business decisions based upon imprecise customer intelligence. Customer Experience Solutions takes a different approach and independently surveys all banks’ customers for an unbiased look at what clients think and feel about their banking institutions. The result is a holistic view of the good, the bad – and the middle.

In this article we have the top rated banks for overall quality in each Connecticut county, as ranked by their own retail and commercial customers. The overall quality index is a combination of servicing, tools, problem incidence and resolution, policies and trust. We will examine some of those particular metrics in upcoming issues. The top tier performers include a range of large and small institutions, showing that size does not necessarily translate into results. Worth noting, there are a number of institutions that fell just below the top tier and may be able to capitalize on their strengths to achieve the top level in the next survey, scheduled for April/May.

We also have the top rated banks for reputation as a strong bank. This index is based upon the perceptions of each bank’s prospects (non-customers), since reputation is a strong driver when considering a new banking relationship. While larger national or regional banks have a possible advantage in terms of assets or name recognition, a number of smaller banks also achieved the top tier. Worth noting, a number of institutions had reputations that varied starkly from market to market, indicating an inconsistency in marketing effectiveness across their footprint.

Perhaps the most sobering result of the Q4 2016 survey was the number of customers who say they are going to leave their bank in the next six months. Surprisingly, 14 percent of retail customers and 18 percent of commercial customers (including small business, middle market and large corporate) say they intend to make the switch in the first part of 2017. This is significantly higher than the national average, which saw 11 percent of US banked consumers changing banks in the entire 12 months of last year. While we don’t expect the turnover to be quite as high as the survey results indicate – it is easier to intend to leave than to actually leave – the conclusion is that there will be some big winners and some big losers among Connecticut’s financial institutions in 2017. Some of them are very well positioned to capture market share, with almost 100 percent projected loyalty in their core markets, if they can focus on their strengths. Others will struggle mightily, unless they shore up their vulnerabilities, with as much as half of their customer base saying they want to switch. One of the interesting findings is that several of the banks in multiple counties are performing very differently across their footprint: they have a high degree of loyalty in one market but a high degree of vulnerability in another.

Bruce Paul is president and CEO of Westport-based Customer Experience Solutions. He may be reached at (203) 906-8923 or bruce@cescx.com. For more information please visit cescx.com.

The Commercial Record is partnering with Westport-based market research firm Customer Experience Solutions to bring our banking and finance readers information from their own clients and prospects. Customer Experience Solutions runs the CT Bank Customer Benchmark and the CT Bank Prospect Benchmark, biannual scientific studies of Connecticut consumers and businesses that gathers their experiences and satisfaction levels with the products and services of the financial institutions they currently use and their perceptions of the institutions they might consider using in the future. The study includes over 20,000 unbiased reviews annually and provides individual detailed institution-level results and county-level rankings across the state.

In this first installment, Customer Experience Solutions President and CEO Bruce Paul shares the top ranked banks in terms of overall quality as identified by their own customers, the top ranked banks in terms of reputation as rated by their own prospects, and the percentage of customers who said they would be switching banks within six months.

Survey Results