Head Of Essex Bank Keeps Spots On FHLBB Board

February 22, 2017
Shook

Gregory R. Shook, president and CEO of Essex Savings Bank, has been re-elected to the board of directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (FLHBB).

Shook was elected to a four-year term by Connecticut’s 71 bank, credit union and insurance company members of FHLBB.

FHLBB is a cooperatively owned wholesale bank for housing finance across New England. Its mission is to provide reliable wholesale funding and liquidity to its member financial institutions in New England. The bank also develops and delivers competitively priced financial products, services and expertise that support housing finance, community development and economic growth, including programs targeted to lower-income households.

Banking & Lending

