Global Health Research Organization To Set Up Labs In Branford

A U.K.-based international health care and pharmaceuticals company has leased space in the Branford Business Center for disease research.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has leased 23,000 square feet of R&D Lab space at 36 East Industrial Road.

GSK is currently researching both medicines and vaccines for the World Health Organization’s three priority diseases – HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Rich Lee and Tim McMahon of O,R&L Commercial represented the landlord, Albany Road Real Estate Partners, and Sean O’Neil of JLL represented the tenant.

Tags: Branford Business Center, GlaxoSmithKline