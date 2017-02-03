Global Company Announces Expansion In East Hartford

Aerospace engineering design and manufacturing firm Cyient Inc. has announced the expansion of its operations in East Hartford.

Currently employing 456 full time workers in Connecticut, the company plans to add 85 full-time jobs over the next three years.

“Connecticut is a leader in aerospace precision manufacturing and is home to a supply chain of over 75,000 workers that support this industry across the state,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Cyient expand its presence in East Hartford as our entire aerospace industry ramps up across the state. Connecticut is continuing its standing as worldwide aerospace leader.”

Cyient recently relocated its United States headquarters to 99 East River Drive in East Hartford. The company is expanding its delivery center another 15,500 square feet to expand its operation and accommodate employee growth over the next three years.

The state will support this project with a $500,000 loan through the Department of Economic and Community Development. Cyient will use the funds to purchase machinery and equipment for the expansion.

Established in 1991, Cyient has 38 locations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The company is a supplier to Sikorsky, Pratt & Whitney and other aerospace companies throughout Connecticut.

